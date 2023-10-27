Man with Down syndrome found safe after going missing in Montgomery Co. days ago

A 31-year-old man with Down syndrome who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found safe Thursday, Montgomery County police announced Thursday night.

A 31-year-old man with Down syndrome who had been missing since Oct. 20 was found safe Thursday night, Montgomery County police announced.

Rashawn Williams ran away from a day home, got on a bus and then hopped on a Metro train, according to his father, Jimmy Hall.

Williams was found inside the Glenmont Metro station, according to a police search manager.

Update: Rashawn Williams has been located safe and unharmed. Thank you for sharing! — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 27, 2023

“He ran away from the staff and it just so happened that the bus pulled up at the same time,” Hall said.

Williams rode the train for more than 3 hours, and had never been on a bus or train before. He was last seen leaving the Glenmont Metro Station before being found safe and unharmed Thursday. Montgomery County police did not share any other details about how or where he was found.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.