Dad praying to find son with Down syndrome, who was last seen leaving Montgomery Co. Metro station

Kyle Cooper | kcooper@wtop.com

October 26, 2023, 2:20 PM

side by side photos showing rashawn williams
Rashawn Williams, 31, went missing nearly a week ago. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)
rashawn and his father, Jimmy
Rashawn was last seen leaving a Metro station on Oct. 20, 2023. (Courtesy Jimmy Hall)
Rashawn Williams has Down syndrome, according to his father Jimmy Hall. (Courtesy Jimmy Hall)
Concern is growing for a 31-year-old man who has Down syndrome and has been missing for almost a week, according to police in Montgomery County, Maryland.

“We just want him home,” said Rashawn Williams’ father, Jimmy Hall.

Williams has been missing since Oct. 20 after running away form a day home, Hall said.

“He ran away from the staff and it just so happened that the bus pulled up at the same time.” Williams apparently was on the bus for a while, according to Hall, riding it for approximately 49 stops, then getting on a Metro train.

“He rode the train for over 3 hours,” Hall said.

Rashawn, who’s never been on a bus or train, was last seen leaving the Glenmont Metro Station.

“He can’t defend himself, he has Down syndrome, he’s nonverbal, he’s not properly dressed for the weather.”

Williams is African American about 5 feet, 5 inches, 150 pounds and was last seen wearing bluejeans, a long-sleeve blue shirt and black shoes.

Hall asks, “If you see him, take a picture call 911, and stay with him.”

He also said he welcomes prayers: The “only person we have to depend on now is God.”

The Montgomery County police/Missing person cold case unit is leading the investigation.

