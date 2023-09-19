Turning right on red at certain Montgomery Co. intersections could become illegal

Turning right on red would not be an option at certain intersections in downtown and town center areas in Montgomery County, Maryland, if a new bill passes on Tuesday.

Turning right on red would not be an option at certain intersections in downtown and town center areas in Montgomery County, Maryland, if a new bill passes Tuesday.

The Safe Streets Act is set for a vote by the Montgomery County Council.

In addition to turning right on red being prohibited, pedestrians and cyclists would have more time to cross the street. Cross walk signal times would be increased by a few seconds.

The legislation was introduced by council president Evan Glass last year with the aim of making streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

The legislation would also add more speed cameras in the area.

And if someone is struck by a vehicle in a school zone, a county review of that incident would be prompted.

Glass told NBC Washington in an interview that there have been 10 deaths from cyclists and a total of 392 pedestrians and cyclists were hit on Montgomery County roadways this year.

