Teenage girl struck by car in Montgomery Village, police say

A teenage girl is in the hospital after being struck by a car early Tuesday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland.

According to Montgomery County police, the crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. on East Village Avenue between Heritage Farm Drive and Plum Creek Drive.

The teenager suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police did not reveal her name or precise age.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

No charges have been announced at this time.

East Village Avenue was temporarily closed between Heritage Farm Drive and Plum Creek Drive for around three hours as police investigated the scene. The roadway has since reopened.

Below is a map of where the accident took place.

