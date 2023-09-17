Live Radio
Arson person of interest in custody after multiple Gaithersburg fires

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

September 17, 2023, 8:40 AM

Montgomery County firefighters responded to multiple blazes in Gaithersburg on Sunday morning including this one at the LaFrontera Restaurant. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Firefighters respond to the Holbrook Center in Gaithersburg as part of a string of fires in the area. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Montgomery County firefighters responded to multiple blazes in Gaithersburg on Sunday morning. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
Firefighters respond to the Holbrook Center in Gaithersburg as part of a string of fires in the area. (Courtesy Pete Piringer)
(1/4)

A person of interest is in custody after Montgomery County, Maryland, firefighters responded to multiple blazes early Sunday morning.

The first fire was reported at 2:30 a.m. at the Holbrook Center in the 400 block of South Frederick Avenue near Education Boulevard in Gaithersburg, according to Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

He said there appeared to be at least three fires set at businesses in the center, with significant damage to two stores. About 75 firefighters responded to that scene.


The second fire was at LaFrontera Restaurant on Russell Avenue in Gaithersburg around 3:15 a.m. where the restaurant, a vehicle and a fence were set on fire, Piringer said. Another 65 firefighters responded to this scene.

There were also early reports of additional fires in the area.

