5 teens charged with robbery, assault following Montgomery Co. football game brawl

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have arrested and charged five teens with assault and robbery following a post-football game brawl outside of the Bethesda Metro station last week.

The incident took place after the Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Walter Johnson football game on Sept. 1. The teens allegedly assaulted and robbed other teenage victims outside of the Metro station, police said. A video of the assault circulated on social media.

Kharon Crosby, 16, of Bethesda, is being charged as an adult with armed robbery and second-degree assault. Two other teens, ages 15 and 16, have been charged as juveniles with robbery and second-degree assault offenses. Two 15-year-olds face first-degree assault charges, police said.

A male victim, along with a parent, reported the assault to police the night of the incident.

Detectives said they were able to identify the suspects with the assistance of Montgomery County Public School leaders.

Police added that more arrests are expected in the case.

Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, addressed the arrests in a social media statement on Friday.

“No one takes any pleasure in seeing young people getting arrested. However, what was observed Friday was unacceptable and people got hurt. Hopefully this opens additional avenues for these young people to access resources and learn from these mistakes,” Stoddard said.

Following the brawl, police told WTOP that officers responded to reported thefts, robberies and assaults.

“I also hope it sends a message to other youth that when you hurt others, there will be accountability. We continue to work on more programs to help young people that we know are struggling, but that can’t allow us to ignore acts of violence by youth,” Stoddard said.

Following the brawl, Montgomery County Public Schools leaders limited spectators at varsity football games and took other stepped-up security measures.

Anyone with additional information related to the assault is asked to contact Montgomery County police at 240-773-6710.

