Brawl erupts near Bethesda Metro station between Montgomery Co. high school students

A football game between rival high schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, ended in a brawl Friday night — and it's not the first instance of violence after their sporting events.

Students from Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School and Walter Johnson High School, both in Montgomery County, Maryland, were involved in a violent altercation outside of the Bethesda Metro station.

The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. after Walter Johnson High School defeated Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in a football game.

Several students were injured in the scuffle near the Bethesda Metro Station, according to a joint statement from the schools’ principals.

Video that seemed to show an altercation involving a dozen teenagers was posted to social media.

The principals of the two schools — Shelton Mooney of Bethesda-Chevy Chase and Jennifer Baker of Walter Johnson — condemned the brawl in a joint statement, calling it “completely unacceptable.”

“These behaviors by students are dangerous, illegal and completely inappropriate,” Mooney and Baker said. “Together we must help our students understand how such disruptive actions impact our community.”

Police said that a male Walter Johnson student and his parent filed a report Friday night that he was assaulted and had his shoes stolen. More juveniles came forward over the weekend to report assaults from Friday, police said, adding that it is an active investigation.

It’s the second time the longtime rival schools have issued such a statement to students. In 2021, the principals wrote a joint letter after an altercation following a playoff game.

The school system has made moves to increase security measures after a brawl involving two other public high schools in the county last year. That incident forced the schools to end their football game early and five people were arrested.

Several Montgomery County leaders posted online about the fighting, including Council member Kate Stewart, who said she was on a ride-along with officers at the time.

Several Montgomery County leaders posted online about the fighting, including Council member Kate Stewart, who said she was on a ride-along with officers at the time.

