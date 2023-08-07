7 injured in Georgia Avenue car crash

Seven people were injured in a multivehicle crash on Georgia Avenue in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Thursday evening.

Seven people were injured in a multivehicle crash on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton-Glenmont, Maryland, on Thursday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Montgomery County police reported to the scene of a crash involving multiple cars and a pedestrian in the area of Georgia Avenue and Kayson Street.

Four vehicles — an Audi A6, a Ford Taurus, a Ford pickup truck and a Chevy Traverse — were involved in the accident.

According to officials, the Audi A6 was traveling southbound on Georgia Avenue when it struck the heavy duty Ford truck with a trailer attached that was attempting to turn onto a northbound lane. The truck spun, detaching from its trailer and colliding with a Chevy Traverse. The detached trailer then spilled into the road and was hit by the Ford Taurus.

One person was stuck in their car and had to be extracted.

All drivers and their passengers were transported to local hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A pedestrian who was in the area and attempting to avoid the collision was also transported for their injuries.

All lanes are currently blocked by the crash’s large debris field.

