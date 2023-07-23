Montgomery Co. police shoot suspect dead after ‘completely random’ stabbing spree

Officials and community members in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for answers after police say a man stabbed four people Saturday morning in a "completely random" attack before he was fatally shot by an officer.

Police are investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Silver Spring. (WTOP/Matt Kaufax)

Police said the series of stabbings began about 10:30 a.m. Saturday when a woman was stabbed at the Unique Thrift Store in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Road in Aspen Hill. A short time later, two other women were stabbed in the neck while they were at a yard sale in the 4100 block of Colie Drive — less than a half-mile away from the thrift store.

The three women were hospitalized for their injuries, with one listed in critical condition. A fourth male victim had what police described as “superficial” wounds. All four are expected to survive, according to authorities.

Shortly after 10:45 a.m., officers located the suspect appearing to be heading to a nearby wooded area in the 4300 block of Havard Street. Police were attempting to surround that wooded area when the suspect came to the sidewalk and “confronted a police cruiser,” according to Montgomery County Police Assistant Chief Darren Francke.

“Another officer arrived on scene, saw the suspect, saw that he was armed with a 12-inch butcher knife, gave commands to the subject. Unfortunately, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Francke said during a press conference Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, police said the man, who has not yet been identified, did not comply with commands to drop the knife and “lunged toward an officer,” resulting in the officer shooting the man.

After officers called EMS and CPR was performed, the suspect died at the scene, Francke said. Police believe multiple shots were fired by the officer.

“Montgomery County is a very safe community,” he said. “On a Saturday afternoon where folks are having a yard sale and just shopping at a very popular thrift store, we don’t expect this. We certainly don’t accept it.”

The Maryland attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, per state law. The office is expected to release the names of the officer and the suspect by Monday and release body camera footage within two weeks.

County Executive Marc Elrich praised first responders for rapid response to the stabbings, which could have “very likely prevented further assaults and may well have saved lives.” He also said an investigation into the police shooting would help to “uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in every case including this one.”

“While we do not know the motive for this attack today, I continue to believe we need to do more to address the markedly increasing mental health crises in our community. We need to find ways to avert these kinds of tragedies from occurring and not put our officers into the difficult and tragic position of determining when it is necessary to take a life,” Elrich said in a statement.

Elrich committed to working with the county’s department of health and human services, police department, community partners and council “to identify and expand crisis support services in Montgomery County.”

“I wish for a full and rapid recovery for those who were injured. Everyone should be able to enjoy a weekend afternoon in Montgomery County without concern for such violence,” he said.

Hours after the stabbing, residents and community members near the area told WTOP they are feeling on edge.

“My feelings are it’s not safe here. Anywhere. It could be random,” said one man.

Both the officer involved in the shooting and a witness officer have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard practice.

There is no indication the victims were known to the suspect, Francke said, describing the assaults as “completely random.”

“So far, we have not found a connection,” Francke said, adding that the investigation is “very preliminary right now.”

Below is a map of the approximate area where the incidents occurred:

WTOP’s Kate Corliss, Matt Kaufax and Dana Sukontarak contributed to this report.

