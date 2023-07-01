Silver Spring fentanyl dealer charged with manslaughter for overdose death

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man, who police said is a fentanyl dealer, was charged with manslaughter for his role in the overdose death of a man last Christmas.

Along with the manslaughter charge, Junior Salvador Alvarez Paz, 22, was charged with the distribution of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

Police said he sold fentanyl to an unidentified man on the morning of Dec. 25, 2022. An autopsy and lab testing determined the victim died after overdosing on fentanyl.

Montgomery County’s drug enforcement unit concluded that Alvarez Paz may have sold the drug that led to the overdose after reviewing communications in which the 22-year-old arranged to meet and exchange drugs with the victim, the news release said.

Alvarez Paz is currently being held without bond.

