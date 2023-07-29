Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Not-so-perfect storm knocks out…

Not-so-perfect storm knocks out power in Montgomery Co. neighborhood amid heat wave

Cheyenne Corin | cheyenne.corin@wtop.com
Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

July 29, 2023, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

What happens when your power goes out during a heat wave? A Montgomery County, Maryland, neighborhood is learning the hard way as they approach nearly a full day without power.

When severe thunderstorms rolled through the D.C. region Friday night, Robert Bernstein was visiting his dad at an assisted living facility. When he arrived back at his home in Colesville, he found that his electricity had been knocked out.

The power outage comes amid a three-day heat wave that has been hanging over the District and its surrounding areas. It’s a dangerous time to be without air conditioning as officials advise residents to stay indoors.

“It was surely a truly inopportune time for the power to go out,” Bernstein said.

On Friday night, Bernstein was unable to heat up his dinner or sleep comfortably. But his biggest concern was going into Saturday without power with the heat index expected to rise over 100 degrees.

A spokesperson for PEPCO told WTOP that crews are working to restore power in the affected neighborhoods. But Berstein said he’s still “apprehensive,” as his estimated time of restoration continues to be delayed.

He said he lives on an “isolated stretch” of his street where nobody has power, but if you go down the block, the lights are on.

“You do kind of feel like you might be kind of forgotten because you might be better off if there were massive outages,” Bernstein said.

Meteorologists are predicting more severe thunderstorms into Saturday evening, which could mean it’s too dangerous for restoration crews to come out to affected neighborhoods.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, more than 1,600 households were out of power.

Bernstein was still out of power Saturday afternoon and said the estimated restoration time keeps moving back every hour when WTOP last checked in with him.

“Status of ‘crew assigned’ hasn’t changed in more than 12 hours,” he told WTOP at around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Cheyenne Corin

Cheyenne Corin is a part-time reporter for WTOP News. She has worked in the Washington, D.C. area since 2020. Before joining WTOP, she worked as a WDVM/DC News Now Montgomery County Bureau Reporter, TheJasmineBrand Entertainment Correspondent and PHL 17 Reporter.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle. Before joining WTOP, she covered local Connecticut news at the Rivereast News Bulletin and reported on Congress

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up