Montgomery Co. police ask for help in identifying tattoos on body recovered from creek

Montgomery County police are looking for the public's help in identifying a man's body that was discovered in a Maryland creek.

The unidentified man was recovered from Seneca Creek Trail at around 5:40 p.m., after reports of a body in creek in the area of Black Rock Road and Seneca Creek Trail, according to Montgomery County police.

Photos of his tattoos were released in hopes that someone would recognize the man and help police identify him.

The tattoos include a picture of the grim reaper holding a handgun and chain links with what appears to be a cross underneath.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, determined the manner of death to be a homicide, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect(s) in connection with this homicide.

