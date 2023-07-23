Police: Md. man lured girl into woods, sexually assaulted her

Montgomery County police said Joshua Black, 31, lured an underage girl into the woods around the 17700 block of Prince Philip Dr. and sexually assaulted her.

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man suspected of luring a girl into a wooded area and sexually assaulting her has been charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, according to police.

Montgomery County police said that at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, 31-year-old Joshua Black lured the girl into a wooded area around the 17700 block of Prince Philip Drive in Olney and sexually assaulted her.

Black was arrested at his home without incident and is being held without bond.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims who haven’t yet come forward.

Earl Stoddard, the county’s Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, said he has seen the suspect in the neighborhood dozens of times, and encouraged parents to talk with their children about if they’d seen the suspect in the area.

I do not often comment on individual crimes, but as an Olney resident who walks daily in the area of this particular crime, who has seen this suspect walking and biking dozens of times (as recently as yesterday AM), and who is well aware of his criminal history… (1/2) https://t.co/Wl08e1div9 — Earl Stoddard PhD, MPH, CEM (@EarlStoddard) July 21, 2023

According to police, the suspect was arrested in April 2022 after he was suspected of assaulting a woman in a library at UMD.

Police have shared a photo of the suspect and encourage anybody who believes they have been victimized by Black to contact the Child Exploitation Unit at (240) 773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.

