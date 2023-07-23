Live Radio
Police: Md. man lured girl into woods, sexually assaulted her

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

July 23, 2023, 7:15 AM

A Montgomery County, Maryland, man suspected of luring a girl into a wooded area and sexually assaulting her has been charged with multiple counts of second-degree rape and third-degree sex offense, according to police.

Montgomery County police said that at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, 31-year-old Joshua Black lured the girl into a wooded area around the 17700 block of Prince Philip Drive in Olney and sexually assaulted her.

Black was arrested at his home without incident and is being held without bond.

Detectives are concerned there may be more victims who haven’t yet come forward.

According to police, the suspect was arrested in April 2022 after he was suspected of assaulting a woman in a library at UMD.

Police have shared a photo of the suspect and encourage anybody who believes they have been victimized by Black to contact the Child Exploitation Unit at (240) 773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-8477.

