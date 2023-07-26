How some are beating the heat with a cold treat

​It turns out a heat wave can be good news for some businesses -- especially if you’re in the business of selling cold treats on a hot summer’s day.

Kylee Pronio is the manager of the Damascus, Maryland, location of Jimmie Cone, a longtime institution that’s been serving ice cream.

“We love it when it’s hot out because we get a line all the way across the parking lot,” Pronio said.

Pronio said they’ve pulled in extra staff since the line is continuous during the evening hours. From shakes, to flurries, people step up to the window to make their orders.

The most popular item — their “reliable” Jimmie Cone with little jimmies, aka swirled ice cream in a cone with sprinkles.

To keep up with demand, Pronio said constant shipments of ice cream from their bigger Mount Airy location continue to come in.

For Pronio, she said the joy of the job is seeing families enjoy their ice cream, especially the kids who come back up to the window for extra napkins to clean up the melted ice cream they’re wearing.

“They are just covered in ice cream, all over their face, their shirt, their hands,” Pronio said. “Customers happy, we’re happy.”

“We are melting, so we decided to come get ice cream, the ice cream is also melting,” said Megan Riordon, who came out to Jimmie Cone with her two young daughters and her mother.

It was all smiles for Riordon’s 4-year-old daughter who said she enjoys ice cream especially when “it has rainbow sprinkles and chocolate sprinkles!”

For Larry Haley, he said the ice cream spot is a great place to bring his kids on a hot day. He said during the summer, everyone is in a race to eat the melting cone, pointing at his young son Connor who had an ice cream mustache.

