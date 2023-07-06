71-year-old woman killed in Montgomery Co. bus stop crash

Detectives in Montgomery County are investigating a deadly pedestrian collision at a bus stop shelter that left a 71-year-old woman was dead.

Detectives in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating a deadly pedestrian collision at a bus stop shelter that left a 71-year-old woman dead.

Takoma Park police said officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a collision in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Glenside Drive on July 3 at about 12 a.m., Montgomery County police said.

A gray 2006 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling south on New Hampshire Avenue when it left the road, drove through a bus stop shelter and came to a stop in a wooded area, according to a news release.

Police said the driver remained on the scene.

Officers located an injured woman who was pronounced dead on the scene. She was identified as Christina E. Thomas, 71, of an unconfirmed address. It is unknown whether she was at the bus stop or elsewhere at the time she was struck by the vehicle.

Montgomery County police detectives are asking anyone with information about this crash to call them at 240-773-6620.

A map of the area is below.

