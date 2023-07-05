5 injured in Montgomery Co. restaurant shooting, police seeking suspects

Three people were shot and two others injured after an argument in a restaurant spilled out into the parking lot. Police are seeking info on those involved.

Multiple were were shot outside of a restaurant in Montgomery County, Maryland.(WTOP/John Domen)

At least five people were injured, one seriously, after a shooting outside a restaurant early Thursday morning, officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, said.

The gunfire started just after midnight when an argument spilled into the parking lot outside of Sole D’Italia Restaurant, which is located at 14324 Layhill Road, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and EMS told WTOP’s John Domen.

Police arrived on the scene at around 12:15 a.m. and discovered three women and two men injured.

Police say they are still working to find out who was involved with the shooting.

Three victims were shot, receiving “less significant injuries,” one of the victims received serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, and a fifth victim received minor injuries from the incident, according to a Montgomery County Police Department news release.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-tips (8477).

Below is a map of the area where police said the shooting happened:

WTOP’s John Domen reported from the scene. WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this report.

