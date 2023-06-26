Man accused of stabbing parents at their Bethesda home identified

A Maryland man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his parents with a knife in Bethesda on Sunday night, according to Montgomery County police.

Officers responded to reports of a domestic-related assault in the 6500 block of Greentree Road at approximately 11:50 p.m.

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Joseph Michael Bowers, has been arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault of his parents.

Bowers is accused of stabbing his parents following a dispute. His 62-year-old mother and father were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries from multiple stab wounds, police said. They were found outside their home.

Police found Bowers inside his parents’ home and took him into custody early Monday morning.

Residents of the quiet neighborhood said they’re surprised and shaken by the stabbing.

Neighbors told WTOP that there was a large presence of police and emergency responders on their normally peaceful street.

One neighbor, who lives next to the home where the incident took place, said they were told they couldn’t leave their property. Police directed them to stay inside and shut their windows, while law enforcement officers canvassed the yard of the home where the stabbing took place with flashlights.

WTOP’s Matt Kaufax contributed to this report.

