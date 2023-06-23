If time is money, time in Montgomery Co. is about to be worth a lot more

The cost of everything has gone up with the country’s current rate of inflation. Now, one Maryland county is doing something to lend workers a helping hand — raising the minimum wage.

Starting July 1, anyone working for companies with 51 or more employees will make at least $16.70 per hour, which will be the new minimum wage for large companies in Montgomery County.

Mid-sized companies, defined as those that employ between 11 and 50 people, will see the minimum wage rise from $14 to $15 per hour. Companies that employ 10 or fewer will have to pay $14.50 per hour.

Starting on Jan. 1, 2024, all companies across the state of Maryland will have to start paying at least $15 per hour.

For years, Montgomery County has tied its minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change in prices paid by those in urban areas.

The announcement comes as Gov. Wes Moore signed the minimum wage increase into law in April as part of his “Work, Wages and Wealth” legislative agenda.