Family displaced after Montgomery Co. mansion goes up in flames

A fire tore through a large home in Potomac, Maryland, Wednesday night displacing a family of four and causing millions in damage.
No one was hurt, but fire officials say the blaze caused about $3 million in damage.
The fire department said on Thursday afternoon it still hadn’t determined a cause, saying a “significant collapse hazard” of the home’s brick facades and chimney prevented firefighters from inspecting the deck area where the fire possibly started.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were called Brickyard Court off Brickyard Road for the reports of a fire around 10:15 p.m. after the occupants discovered the entire large rear deck area on fire.
Five people, including three children, inside were able to safely leave the home. One of the children inside the home was a guest
The displaced family members are receiving assistance from the Red Cross, according to Montgomery County Fire and EMS spokesman Pete Piringer.
A map of the area is below.
WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this report.
Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.