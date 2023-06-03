3rd and final suspect arrested in Wheaton broken-bottle stabbing attack

Police have arrested the third and what they say is the final suspect in connection with a stabbing that occurred in Wheaton in August 2022.

Rockville City Police arrested 30-year-old Jose Ingles Mendez, of Silver Spring, Maryland, on May 26. He is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault. Ingles Mendez is currently being held without bond.

Montgomery County police said Ingles Mendez and 20-year-old Kevin Vargas Gomez, of Silver Spring, approached the victim on the 2400 block of Reedie Drive on Aug. 21, 2022, repeatedly punched the victim and stabbed him with a broken bottle several times. Police said the victim got away, and Vargas Gomez and Ingles Mendez chased after him toward Georgia Avenue, continuing to assault him in the street.

Authorities said 36-year-old Heidy Gomez Rodriguez, also of Silver Spring, picked up the two in a vehicle and drove away from the scene. Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Vargas Gomez was arrested by Montgomery County police on Oct. 12 and is facing the same charges as Ingles Mendez. Gomez Rodriguez was arrested on Oct. 27 and is charged with conspiracy to attempt first-degree murder, conspiracy to attempt second-degree murder, conspiracy of assault in the first-degree and second-degree assault.

