Teen hit by car in Montgomery Co., has life-threatening injuries

May 10, 2023, 12:09 AM

A teenager was crossing Wisteria Dr. after Great Seneca Highway in Germantown, Maryland, when he was hit by a car Tuesday night.

The 15-year-old male was hit by the car around 9 p.m., Montgomery County police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver who hit the teen remained on the scene.

Police ask that anyone with additional information regarding the collision contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

Below is where police said the teen was hit.

