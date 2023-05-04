Silver Spring man critically injured following wheelchair fire

A man is in critical condition after a fire started under the seat of his motorized wheelchair early Thursday morning in Montgomery County.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said crews responded to reports of a fire at the Alexander House apartment complex, at 8560 2nd Avenue in Silver Spring, around 3 a.m.

A 70-year-old located in his motorized wheelchair alone in a second-floor apartment was transported to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with life-threatening injuries, Piringer said.

The fire began under the wheelchair’s seat, where the non-lithium batteries and drive motor were found severely damaged. Piringer said the fire was listed as “accidental in nature, unknown malfunction or failure of motorized wheelchair.”

Alexander House, Silver Spring, @MCFRS_EMIHS transported 2 patients, incl 1 adult from fire apartment, Pri1 w/ life threatening injuries & 1 adult unrelated to fire w/ medical emergency. Cause of fire under investigation, Damage ~$50K to contents, sprinkler activation https://t.co/FylxiqFUWx pic.twitter.com/Outyp1WJyw — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 4, 2023



He said the fire, which activated sprinklers, caused about $50,000 worth of damages to items inside the apartment.

Another adult was take from the apartment complex to a hospital with a medical emergency unrelated to the fire.

