Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Silver Spring man critically…

Silver Spring man critically injured following wheelchair fire

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

May 4, 2023, 9:12 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is in critical condition after a fire started under the seat of his motorized wheelchair early Thursday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Pete Piringer, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said crews responded to reports of a fire at the Alexander House apartment complex, at 8560 2nd Avenue in Silver Spring, around 3 a.m.

A 70-year-old located in his motorized wheelchair alone in a second-floor apartment was transported to the Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with life-threatening injuries, Piringer said.

The fire began under the wheelchair’s seat, where the non-lithium batteries and drive motor were found severely damaged. Piringer said the fire was listed as “accidental in nature, unknown malfunction or failure of motorized wheelchair.”


He said the fire, which activated sprinklers, caused about $50,000 worth of damages to items inside the apartment.

Another adult was take from the apartment complex to a hospital with a medical emergency unrelated to the fire.

A map of the area is below:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up