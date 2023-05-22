Olney, Md. substation named for officer killed by drunk driver

Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones spoke at the event, saying the naming of the substation for Leotta was an honor well deserved.

The Montgomery County Police Department has dedicated the Olney, Maryland, substation to an officer killed in the line of duty.

Olney’s Chamber of Commerce opened the Officer Noah A. Leotta police department substation in honor of Leotta, who was struck and killed by Luis Reluzco on Dec. 10, 2015. Leotta was 24.

The tragedy led to the passing of Noah’s law in Maryland — creating a 270-day license suspension for any driver’s first drunk driving offense — and the creation of an anti-drunk driving initiative by his father.

“This building will stand as a tribute to his memory; a reminder to all the valor and commitment exemplified by Officer Leotta,” he told community members.

Joining Jones at the ceremony were Noah’s father Richard Leotta, the extended family and various members of the Montgomery County government.

Leotta’s name has since been affixed to a stretch of Md. 97.

