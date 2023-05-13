MoCo Eats week kicks off Sunday to celebrate culinary diversity

If you’re interested in trying new cuisines, look no further, as MoCo Eats week kicks off this Sunday, March 14.

If you’re interested in trying new cuisines, look no further, as MoCo Eats week kicks off this Sunday, May 14.

This is the third annual MoCo Eats Week, which celebrates the diversity of Montgomery County through its cuisine. Select restaurants are offering food and drink specials such as prix fixe menus and tapas.

This is part of Visit Montgomery’s Discover MoCo Month, an initiative focused on supporting the county’s many food and beverage businesses.

Discover MoCo Month kicks off in just one week! Learn about what Visit Montgomery has planned throughout May including the first ever MoCo Hotel Week, 3rd Annual MoCo Eats Week and more.https://t.co/fMnJiWB79Z — Visit Montgomery, MD (@VisitMoCo) April 24, 2023

You also can enter to win up to $2,000 in giveaways by checking in at participating locations using weekly digital passports within the Visit MoCo Adventure Planner app.

MoCo Eats week ends May 20. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit the event’s official website.