MoCo Eats week kicks off Sunday to celebrate culinary diversity

Cheyenne Corin | cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

May 13, 2023, 8:30 PM

If you’re interested in trying new cuisines, look no further, as MoCo Eats week kicks off this Sunday, May 14.

This is the third annual MoCo Eats Week, which celebrates the diversity of Montgomery County through its cuisine. Select restaurants are offering food and drink specials such as prix fixe menus and tapas.

This is part of Visit Montgomery’s Discover MoCo Month, an initiative focused on supporting the county’s many food and beverage businesses.

You also can enter to win up to $2,000 in giveaways by checking in at participating locations using weekly digital passports within the Visit MoCo Adventure Planner app.

MoCo Eats week ends May 20. For a full list of participating restaurants, visit the event’s official website.

Cheyenne Corin

Cheyenne Corin is a part-time reporter for WTOP News. She has worked in the Washington, D.C. area since 2020. Before joining WTOP, she worked as a WDVM/DC News Now Montgomery County Bureau Reporter, TheJasmineBrand Entertainment Correspondent and PHL 17 Reporter.

