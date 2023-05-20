Live Radio
20-year-old killed in Silver Spring shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 16, 2023, 4:59 AM

A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Sunday night, Montgomery County police said.

Jedidiah Kehiku Ogboi-Gibson of Laurel, was pronounced dead at the scene, where several unoccupied cars were also hit by bullets, Montgomery County police said in a statement.

Police said the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Fenwick Lane.

The department said officers found Ogboi-Gibson when they arrived at the scene. First responders administered lifesaving measures, but those ultimately failed to resuscitate the 20-year-old.

Ogboi-Gibson’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where police said an autopsy will be conducted to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide and have yet to publicly identify a suspect or suspects.

Police ask that anyone with additional information contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-455-8477. Authorities are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the responsible shooting suspect or suspects.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

