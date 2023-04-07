EASTER & PASSOVER: Where does the White House get its eggs for the Easter Egg Roll? | Easter weekend forecast | No. 1 Easter candy in DC region | DC-area restaurants' offerings for Passover
Police ID man fatally stabbed in Montgomery Co. after Metrobus argument

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 7, 2023, 2:39 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have identified the man who was fatally stabbed after getting into an argument on a Metrobus earlier this week.

Police were called to the parking garage in the 11300 block of Amherst Avenue in Wheaton shortly after 12:20 p.m. Wednesday for a reported stabbing. Officers found 28-year-old Amontae Robert Cunningham, of Rockville, with what appeared to be a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Investigators said they learned Cunningham was a passenger on a Metrobus and had gotten into an argument with another passenger, who has not yet been identified. When the bus stopped in front of the parking garage, Cunningham got off the bus, followed by the other man who then stabbed him, according to police.

Detectives are asking any other passengers who were on the bus before the stabbing to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Crime Solvers can be reached at 866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

