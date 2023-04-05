TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Man dead after stabbing in Wheaton

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

April 5, 2023, 2:34 PM

A man is dead after a stabbing in Wheaton, Maryland, that began with a fight on a Metrobus.

Montgomery County police said it happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on University Boulevard and Amherst Avenue.

The stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two men on a Metrobus. The two got off the bus before one man stabbed the other and ran away, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

Below is a map where the stabbing took place:

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He is the co-creator, host and producer of the original WTOP podcast, “Is It Normal Yet?!” The podcast debuted in 2021 and takes a weekly look at how the D.C. region is dealing with coronavirus.

