Man dead after stabbing in Wheaton

Montgomery County police said the stabbing happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on University Boulevard and Amherst Avenue.

A man is dead after a stabbing in Wheaton, Maryland, that began with a fight on a Metrobus.

The stabbing occurred after a fight broke out between two men on a Metrobus. The two got off the bus before one man stabbed the other and ran away, according to officials.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

Below is a map where the stabbing took place: