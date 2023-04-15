COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid | Timeline under Snyder
Montgomery Co. hosts RespectFest to teach teens about relationship abuse

Cheyenne Corin | cheyenne.corin@wtop.com

April 15, 2023, 9:11 AM

Hundreds of teens and families will learn about how to avoid dating abuse Sunday during the annual RespectFest in Montgomery County, Maryland.

RespectFest teaches teens about dating violence, consent, how to help a friend and the warning signs of abuse to look out for.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy says one in three teens experience dating abuse.

“We hope to make this a healthier teen dating community and we think in the long run we’re going to have reduced domestic violence in our community,” said McCarthy.

The free festival will feature self defense lessons, free food, yoga, raffle prizes and much more.

Poolesville High School student Daniela Martinez is one of more than 300 students who created a PSA video to be part of this year’s “Choose Respect” contest. She was selected as a finalist and will be awarded $1,000 if she wins.

The event’s big festival is on Sunday, April 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wheaton Community Recreation Center.

Cheyenne Corin is a part-time reporter for WTOP News. She has worked in the Washington, D.C. area since 2020. Before joining WTOP, she worked as a WDVM/DC News Now Montgomery County Bureau Reporter, TheJasmineBrand Entertainment Correspondent and PHL 17 Reporter.

