Man arrested at Dulles Airport on felony sex abuse charges

A man wanted in Montgomery County, Maryland, on multiple felony sex abuse charges was arrested Friday after arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on a flight from El Salvador.

A man wanted in Montgomery County, Maryland, on multiple felony sex abuse charges was arrested Friday after arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on a flight from El Salvador.

Just after midnight Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 57-year-old Calixto Lazo Cabrera on charges including sex abuse of a minor and both second and third degree sex abuse, according to a release.

Before Lazo Cabrera’s flight landed, CBP’s National Targeting Center identified him as the subject of a Montgomery County arrest warrant and initiated an alert. Once his identity was confirmed by comparing international passenger and cargo documents to law enforcement databases, he was turned over to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police officers, CBP said.

“Customs and Border Protection is happy to help our law enforcement partners in Montgomery County by capturing an allegedly dangerous person wanted for very serious crimes against minors,” said Christine Waugh, acting area port director for CBP’s area port of Washington, D.C. “CBP’s border security mission allows us to ensure victims’ rights by arresting fugitives as they arrive to the United States or before they can flee accountability. It’s one way in which we can help our partners make our streets a little safer.”