3 injured in Montgomery Co. house fire

Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a home in Montgomery Village, Maryland, caught fire Easter Sunday, Montgomery County Fire and EMS officials said.

It happened just before 1 a.m. in the 9600 block of Whetstone Drive.

A Montgomery County firefighter who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was also taken to the hospital following the house fire, according to Fire and EMS spokesperson Pete Piringer.

Piringer said that three people were rescued in the hours that followed. One person has been hospitalized with critical injuries; all others are expected to survive the fire.

Three family dogs also died following the fire, Piringer said.

Roughly 75 firefighters responded to the blaze. It isn’t clear what caused the fire, but Piringer said it likely started in a screened-in porch area at the back of the house.

It appears the home had functioning smoke alarms, Piringer said, and at least two of the people inside heard the alarms.

Firefighters are expected to go door-to-door to talk with neighbors about what happened and general fire safety later on Sunday morning.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.