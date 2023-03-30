Montgomery Co. gas stations required to post credit card prices under bill OK’d by county council

The Montgomery County, Maryland, Council approved legislation Tuesday requiring gas stations to post the price that drivers who use credit cards have to pay — instead of just the lowest price.

The bill was introduced by Council member Gabe Albornoz last month, who said residents found it “misleading and frustrating” that gas stations were only required to post the lowest price of regular gas and not the higher amount that people using credit cards pay.

According to an AAA Mid Atlantic study, almost 90% of Maryland residents use a credit card to buy gas.

“We have all experienced that moment of noting the posted price of a gallon of gas, pulling up to the pump and then realizing that the credit price is much higher,” Albornoz said in a news release. adding that the legislation is a “proactive approach” to protect residents from rising gasoline costs.

“I’m grateful to my fellow councilmembers for their support of this legislation to protect our consumers,” he said.

Under state law, gas stations around the state of Maryland are required to show the lowest price of regular gasoline, according to a news release.

According to some service station owners, the cost of replacing signs could be around $12,000. To combat that, Council member Andrew Friedson introduced an amendment to allow gas stations to use another sign to list the credit card price as long as it’s visible.

“The goal here is to provide information to residents to address this consumer protection issue, but to do it in a way that is not overwhelmingly prohibitive to the business owners,” Friedson said.

Next, the legislation will go to County Executive Marc Elrich’s desk to be signed and will take effect six months later

A bill in the Maryland Senate bill to require gas stations statewide to post the credit card price of gas had a hearing in February but did not make it out of committee.