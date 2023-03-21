Live Radio
Md. man arrested on attempted kidnapping at a school bus stop

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 21, 2023, 4:52 AM

Police arrested a Maryland man they said tried to kidnap a child at a school bus stop in Montgomery County.

It happened Monday around 7:20 a.m. on the 17600 block of Towne Crest Drive. Police said that a man, identified as Jamaal Germany, 30, of Gaithersburg, grabbed the child and tried to pull the victim toward an apartment building.

Several students at the bus stop tried to intervene, and the child was able to break free, a Montgomery County police news release said. Police said the child was unharmed.

The bus arrived, and all students boarded. The events were relayed to officials at Redland Middle School, where the student goes school. A community engagement officer responded shortly after.

A letter to the school communities that use the bus stop, which also includes Judith A. Resnik Elementary and Magruder High School, said the student was unharmed. In response to what happened, there will be an “increased security presence” by Montgomery County schools and police on Tuesday at the bus stop where the attempted kidnapping happened.

“We are grateful for the quick action of our students and the bus driver and for the support of our MCPS security and Montgomery County Police Department partners,” principals LaTricia Thomas, Matthew Niper and Dr. Lee Evans said in a joint statement.

The schools will also provide social emotional support to the students at the bus stop who saw what happened, “Knowing that this may have been alarming for some of our students,” the letter said.

Police are asking anyone who believes he or she could have been a victim of Germany to call them at 240-773-5400.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

