29 graduates sworn in as Montgomery Co. police officers, amid push to increase recruits

A brand new class of police recruits have been sworn in to their new jobs, serving five different law enforcement agencies in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Chief Marcus Jones addresses the families and guests of the graduates of the Montgomery County Police Academy's 75th session. Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones says he's excited to see what the newly sworn officers will bring to the job. He told the youngest of the new recruits — a 21 year old — that he was 21 when he started over 37 years ago. He told that graduate, "You have a long way to go." Officer Thomas Kirchmeyer said he'd always been interested in criminal justice as a career. Officer Linda Pallominy is one of seven women graduating from the Montgomery County Police Academy in the 75th session. Officer Mevin Wright said he wasn't dissuaded by the challenges police are facing, including a lack of public trust in law enforcement. In fact, he said, "I just figured why not try to help out?"

The 29 members of the 75th session of the Montgomery County Police Training Academy will work in the Montgomery County, Takoma Park, Gaithersburg and Rockville City police departments along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department.

The 22 men and seven women graduated at a time when police departments across the country are under increased pressure to fight increasing crime and to withstand the scrutiny from police accountability boards.

Montgomery County police Chief Marcus Jones told the new academy graduates, “We will expect a lot from you in the coming years, and the coming days.”

Takoma Park police Chief Antonio DeVaul told WTOP after the graduation ceremony, “I tell you, the challenges that these officers face are unlike any that we faced thirty years ago when we came into law enforcement.”

During the ceremony, the recruits recited their honor code, which includes the following, “I must serve honestly, faithfully, and if need be, lay down my life as others have done before me, rather than swerve from the path of duty.”

Members of the graduating class talked to WTOP after the ceremony.

Officer Jonathan Ober, who addressed the graduating class and won the award for physical training, had previously worked as a classroom teacher. “I figured that I could just take it to the next level and help people who are really in need,” he said.

He said his father was “ecstatic” over his decision to go into law enforcement, his mother was “terrified” and his sisters and girlfriend were “good” with the decision.

Officer Melvin Wright, who grew up in Prince George’s County, started a career in the fire service at just 20 years old, and said it took some convincing to get his family on board with his decision to go into law enforcement.

“My dad certainly wasn’t happy,” he said. Two of his cousins are police officers, and Wright said, “I saw where trust in police was kind of dwindling. I saw where different police departments were hurting people and I just figured, why not try to help out?”

Wright won the Luke T. Hoffman award for academic excellence at the academy. The award is named in honor of one of the county’s fallen officers.

Officer Linda Pallominy won the award for outstanding achievement in patrol procedures. She was asked about her family’s reaction to her decision to go into law enforcement.

“A little bit of surprise … I am one of the older females in the class, I’m 29,” said Pallominy, adding that her mother has asked pointedly about children in her future. Pallominy said, “That’s on hold for a little bit, and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be,” but regarding her career choice, she said, “I’m really glad I picked this.”

Several officers were in the running for multiple awards at the academy, including Officer Thomas Kirchmeyer, who won the award for driver training. He said he’d always had an interest in law enforcement, that was solidified in college. Kirchmeyer added that his choice made his parents “nervous, very nervous, because they don’t know what to expect.”

All four officers said that they are aware they are entering law enforcement at a time when scrutiny on the field in general is intense, but each spoke of their sincere belief that the profession is one that can make a positive difference in communities. “And we are just shoulder to shoulder, to look out for everyone,” said Pallominy.

While this year’s graduating class was smaller than in past years, it was standing room only at the ceremony at Rockville’s F. Scott Fitzgerald Theatre. Three current police officers from departments including Baltimore County, Takoma Park and Bowie explained they were there to cheer on graduating Officer Dan Rivas, winner of the crimesolver’s award.

Officer Emanuel Ayala, who’s in his third year with the Takoma Park Police Department, said he was inspired to get into policing in part due to his father’s military background in his home country of El Salvador. He said the job is all about serving “to help others.”

His advises the new graduates be a sponge, ask lots of questions, and draw from the experience of their more experienced colleagues.

Ayala said as a native Spanish speaker, he’s been able to dispel some of the preconceived notions people have about police, and that he’s been told more officers ought to be just like him. Those positive interactions are among the rewards of the job, he said. “I love what I do, and I’m going to do it as long as I can.”