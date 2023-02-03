Police: Teen wounded in Germantown shooting

Police are searching for suspects in connection to a shooting that left a teen with multiple gunshot wounds.

A teenager was shot and wounded in Germantown, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon, and police are still searching for suspects.

Officers responded to the 13300 block of Demetrias Way, near Black Hill Regional Park, and found a 16-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said two suspects were seen running from the area where the shooting was reported. Police are still investigating.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.