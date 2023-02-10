Police looking for suspects in series of Montgomery Co. food truck robberies

On at least five occasions, trucks that sell pupuserias and tacos in areas with big Hispanic populations have been hit. One truck has been robbed twice in a two-week span.

For now, police are hoping recent surveillance video captured at a storefront near one robbery will help lead to an arrest.

Operators of three food trucks in Takoma Park, including two that have been robbed, were unable to comment.

Three of the five robberies have happened on a short stretch of New Hampshire Avenue just north of the DC line. Another truck was robbed in the Aspen Hill area, while the most recent robbery happened last Thursday in a parking lot at the intersection of Piney Branch Road and Flower Avenue.

In all five cases, two suspects are reported to have forced their way into the truck and displayed a weapon, though in one case, a food truck operator ran out before they actually saw one. The suspects, who wear masks and are believed to be in the range of 18 to 25 years old, then escaped with cash.

Police said they’re offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about the suspects. People with information regarding the robberies are asked to call 866-411-8477.