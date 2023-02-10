Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co.'s 'Project Prom…

Montgomery Co.’s ‘Project Prom Dress’ brings new life to dress collection

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

February 10, 2023, 9:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
These are some of the 92 dresses that Gayle Gulley of Fairfax County is donating to the Montgomery County Department of Recreation's "Praisner's Project Prom Dress" giveaway.
These are some of the 92 dresses that Gayle Gulley of Fairfax County is donating to the Montgomery County Department of Recreation’s “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway. Gulley’s late sister, Cathy Norgaard, collected gowns and wore them to the opera, which was a passion of hers. Gulley’s sister died in September, leaving her with memories and racks of formalwear. (Courtesy Gayle Gulley)
Courtesy Gayle Gulley
Gulley's late sister, Cathy Norgaard, collected gowns and wore them to the opera, which was a passion of hers. Gulley's sister died in September, leaving her with memories and racks and racks of the formalwear.
Gulley’s late sister, Cathy Norgaard, collected gowns and wore them to the opera, which was a passion of hers. Gulley’s sister died in September, leaving her with memories and racks and racks of the formalwear. (Courtesy Gayle Gulley)
Courtesy Gayle Gulley
One of the photos shows Cathy Norgaard as a child, already a devotee of formal fashion.
One of the photos shows Cathy Norgaard as a child, already a devotee of formal fashion. (Courtesy Gayle Gulley)
Courtesy Gayle Gulley
Gulley (center) and her sisters Connie (left) and Cathy (right). Gulley lost both siblings to cancer. Connie died of pancreatic cancer, and Cathy who had cervical cancer, passed away in September of 2022.
Gulley (center) and her sisters Connie (left) and Cathy (right). Gulley lost both siblings to cancer. Connie died of pancreatic cancer, and Cathy who had cervical cancer, passed away in September of 2022. (Courtesy Gayle Gulley)
Courtesy Gayle Gulley
This green dress is, says Gulley "her favorite" and when she thinks of these dresses being worn by students out for a memorable prom night. "This is what she would have wanted," she told WTOP.
This green dress, said Gulley, was her late sister’s favorite. When Gulley thinks of these dresses being worn by students out for a memorable prom night, she knows it’s what her sister would have wanted, she told WTOP. (Courtesy Gayle Gulley)
Courtesy Gayle Gulley
(1/5)
These are some of the 92 dresses that Gayle Gulley of Fairfax County is donating to the Montgomery County Department of Recreation's "Praisner's Project Prom Dress" giveaway.
Gulley's late sister, Cathy Norgaard, collected gowns and wore them to the opera, which was a passion of hers. Gulley's sister died in September, leaving her with memories and racks and racks of the formalwear.
One of the photos shows Cathy Norgaard as a child, already a devotee of formal fashion.
Gulley (center) and her sisters Connie (left) and Cathy (right). Gulley lost both siblings to cancer. Connie died of pancreatic cancer, and Cathy who had cervical cancer, passed away in September of 2022.
This green dress is, says Gulley "her favorite" and when she thinks of these dresses being worn by students out for a memorable prom night. "This is what she would have wanted," she told WTOP.

The loss of Gayle Gulley’s sister in September 2022 left her with a lifetime of memories and more than 100 dresses.

Gulley, of Fairfax County, Virginia, explains that her sister Cathy Norgaard, who died of cervical cancer, spent a lifetime amassing a collection of dresses and gowns. Gulley, a WTOP listener, said she knew exactly what her sister would have wanted her to do with the collection after hearing a recently aired story.

She knew she wanted to donate them but worried that they might languish on the racks among more practical clothing.

Then, Gulley said,” I just happened to be driving. I listen to WTOP,” and heard the story that Montgomery County, Maryland’s Department of Recreation would be collecting dresses to donate as part of its annual “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway. “And I went ‘perfect!'” Gulley said.

She told WTOP in an interview that Norgaard and her husband were opera fans and traveled extensively. It was Norgaard’s habit to attend the opera in carefully curated outfits including classic elbow-length gloves, often referred to as “opera length.”

After her sister died, Gulley said she was left wondering what to do with the collection of formal wear.

“Family members have taken some, so I am now down to 92” dresses, Gulley said.

In a Zoom call, Gulley showed off some of the gowns. “Some of them are very fancy, with sequins, and some of them are just very plain,” she said.

There were racks and racks of dresses in a wide range of fabrics and colors. Some with princess seams, others slim-fitting sheath dresses, and still others with beading and chiffon.

Gulley was asked if it was hard to let go of the dresses that were so much a part of her sister’s style and personality. “This is what she would have wanted,” she said. “We are all so excited about it, really, so excited,” Gulley said, referring to the prospect of students being able to find an outfit to make their own lasting memories in the perfect prom dress.

You can donate your gently-used dresses at the following locations:

  • Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center, 4301 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville on Feb. 1 to March 15, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Potomac Community Recreation Center, 11315 Falls Road, Potomac on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once collected, the items will be dry cleaned and displayed in a special formal boutique that will be held at Praisner Community Recreation Center. Any high school student, just by showing their school I.D. card, will be able to “shop the racks” and select one for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up