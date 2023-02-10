Montgomery Co.’s ‘Project Prom Dress’ brings new life to dress collection

The loss of Gayle Gulley’s sister in September 2022 left her with a lifetime of memories and more than 100 dresses.

Gulley, of Fairfax County, Virginia, explains that her sister Cathy Norgaard, who died of cervical cancer, spent a lifetime amassing a collection of dresses and gowns. Gulley, a WTOP listener, said she knew exactly what her sister would have wanted her to do with the collection after hearing a recently aired story.

She knew she wanted to donate them but worried that they might languish on the racks among more practical clothing.

Then, Gulley said,” I just happened to be driving. I listen to WTOP,” and heard the story that Montgomery County, Maryland’s Department of Recreation would be collecting dresses to donate as part of its annual “Praisner’s Project Prom Dress” giveaway. “And I went ‘perfect!'” Gulley said.

She told WTOP in an interview that Norgaard and her husband were opera fans and traveled extensively. It was Norgaard’s habit to attend the opera in carefully curated outfits including classic elbow-length gloves, often referred to as “opera length.”

After her sister died, Gulley said she was left wondering what to do with the collection of formal wear.

“Family members have taken some, so I am now down to 92” dresses, Gulley said.

In a Zoom call, Gulley showed off some of the gowns. “Some of them are very fancy, with sequins, and some of them are just very plain,” she said.

There were racks and racks of dresses in a wide range of fabrics and colors. Some with princess seams, others slim-fitting sheath dresses, and still others with beading and chiffon.

Gulley was asked if it was hard to let go of the dresses that were so much a part of her sister’s style and personality. “This is what she would have wanted,” she said. “We are all so excited about it, really, so excited,” Gulley said, referring to the prospect of students being able to find an outfit to make their own lasting memories in the perfect prom dress.

You can donate your gently-used dresses at the following locations:

Germantown Community Recreation Center, 18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center, 4301 Willow Lane, Chevy Chase on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, 14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville on Feb. 1 to March 15, Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Potomac Community Recreation Center, 11315 Falls Road, Potomac on Saturday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Once collected, the items will be dry cleaned and displayed in a special formal boutique that will be held at Praisner Community Recreation Center. Any high school student, just by showing their school I.D. card, will be able to “shop the racks” and select one for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 15.