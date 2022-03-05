Say ‘yes’ to the dress: Montgomery Co. asks for new, or gently used prom dresses

As prom season approaches, there’s help for Montgomery County teenagers who can’t afford a new prom dress.

Getting dressed for prom can be expensive, with some estimates putting the cost for a dress, plus hair and makeup at around $600 on average.

For families that are struggling, Montgomery County will be providing free prom dresses.

The county is asking residents to donate new, or gently used dresses and to drop them off at recreation centers throughout the county, including the Potomac Community Recreation center and the Germantown Recreation Center.

Drop-off locations for dresses are:

Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center

14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, Md.

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Potomac Community Recreation Center

11315 Falls Road, Potomac, Md.

Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jane Lawton Community Recreation Center

4301 Willow Lane, Bethesda, Md.

Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Germantown Community Recreation Center

18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown, Md.

Saturday, March 19. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nancy H. Dacek Community Recreation Center

13850 Travilah Road, Rockville, Md.

Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The collected dresses will be dry cleaned and available for free at a special boutique for high school juniors and seniors on Saturday, April 16 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Marilyn Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville, Md.

Students will be able to browse, try on and select a dress for that big dance – for FREE.