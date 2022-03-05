CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Say ‘yes’ to the dress: Montgomery Co. asks for new, or gently used prom dresses

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

March 5, 2022, 7:24 PM

As prom season approaches, there’s help for Montgomery County teenagers who can’t afford a new prom dress.

Getting dressed for prom can be expensive, with some estimates putting the cost for a dress, plus hair and makeup at around $600 on average.

For families that are struggling, Montgomery County will be providing free prom dresses.

The county is asking residents to donate new, or gently used dresses and to drop them off at recreation centers throughout the county, including the Potomac Community Recreation center and the Germantown Recreation Center.

Close up of pink dress hanging on white door

Drop-off locations for dresses are:

Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center
14906 Old Columbia Pike, Burtonsville, Md.

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Potomac Community Recreation Center
11315 Falls Road, Potomac, Md.
Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jane Lawton Community Recreation Center
4301 Willow Lane, Bethesda, Md.
Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Germantown Community Recreation Center
18905 Kingsview Road, Germantown, Md.
Saturday, March 19. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nancy H. Dacek Community Recreation Center
13850 Travilah Road, Rockville, Md.

Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The collected dresses will be dry cleaned and available for free at a special boutique for high school juniors and seniors on Saturday, April 16 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Marilyn Praisner Community Recreation Center in Burtonsville, Md.

Students will be able to browse, try on and select a dress for that big dance – for FREE.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

