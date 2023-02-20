Live Radio
Montgomery Co. police looking for info on who shot, killed teenager on Metrobus

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

February 20, 2023, 5:15 PM

A teenager is dead and Montgomery County, Maryland, police want help finding the man who shot him on a Metrobus Friday evening.

When officers arrived just before 7:45 p.m. Friday to investigate why a Metrobus was pulled over and passengers were getting off on Lockwood Drive in the White Oak area, they quickly saw that someone had been shot.

Responding officers tried to apply first aid and called paramedics to help, but they say Justice T’Ziyan Elliott died on the scene. The incident happened near the busy White Oak Shopping Center.

Elliott was seated in the back of the Z6 bus when another man got on board and confronted him, police said. After the two exchanged words, police said the man pulled out a handgun and shot Elliott in front of other passengers, and then ran off the bus. The man was wearing all black and a black face mask, according to police.

They are hoping to hear from anyone who was riding the bus that night or has any information about the shooting. There is a $10,000 reward for a tip that leads to a successful prosecution of the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

