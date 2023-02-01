Live Radio
1 shot and killed on a Montgomery Co. Metrobus

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com
Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 17, 2023, 8:58 PM

Someone was shot and killed while on a Metrobus Friday night in Montgomery County, Maryland, police said.

The Montgomery County Police Department did not identify the victim who was killed. In an email to WTOP, they said they don’t have a suspect in custody. In a tweet, the police department said the shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 11400 block of Lockwood Drive in the White Oak area.

The Metro Transit Police Department said in a tweet they arrived on the scene in white Oak to investigate the shooting. Police said two individuals were involved in an altercation. One shot the other and fled, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened on the Z6 bus route. Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded and attempted lifesaving measures on the victim.

The Montgomery County Police Department told WTOP in an email that they are investigating the shooting. The Transit Police also said they are investigating the shooting on Twitter.

Montgomery County and Metro Transit Police are asking passengers who were on the Metrobus and left after the shooting to call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is where police said the shooting happened.


 

