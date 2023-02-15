Montgomery Co. handing out 10,000 more free laptops

Officials in Montgomery County are handing out 10,000 more free laptops to low-income county residents over the next three months under a federal program.

The laptops will be handed out, while supplies last, at distribution events hosted by the county. The next event is Feb. 16 at the Executive Office Building cafeteria in Rockville from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The county has already handed out more than 40,000 free laptops, mostly to low-income households, officials said.

About 84% of recipients have an annual income less than $50,000, and 35% have an annual income of less than $25,000, according to a county news release.

The computers are being handed out as part of the county’s “Montgomery Connects” program, a digital equity and inclusion effort, funded by grants from the Federal Communication Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund and the state of Maryland.

“Montgomery Connects wants every person to have a computer, internet connection and the skills to use technology for learning, work and daily living,” said Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich in a news release. “We have already distributed 40,000 computers to people who did not have one. We only have 10,000 remaining, and we want people who need them to get them now before we run out.”

To be eligible for a free laptop, you must be:

A resident of Montgomery County, age 7 or older.

Have a Montgomery County Public Libraries library card number. You can get a library card number online.

Laptops are limited to one per person. Every person, including children, must have an appointment and appear in person with a photo ID to receive a computer at the scheduled computer distribution events.

You can sign up for an appointment and see distribution dates and locations on the Montgomery County website.