Driver indicted in crash that killed 2 near polling place in Montgomery Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 14, 2023, 1:18 PM

A driver who police say struck and killed two people crossing the street near a Gaithersburg, Maryland, polling place last Election Day has been indicted on vehicular homicide charges.

Police said Davinder Singh, 47, of Gaithersburg, was under the influence of alcohol when he fatally struck 65-year-old Miguel Antonio Ortiz and 70-year-old Ana Margarita Ortiz on Nov. 8, 2022.

According to a police news release, Singh was indicted by a grand jury last month on two counts of vehicular homicide while under the influence of alcohol, which is a felony in Maryland. At the time of the indictment, Singh was out of the country. He was arrested Friday upon his return, police said.

According to police, Singh was driving his Toyota Prius west on School Drive when he hit and killed the couple while they were crossing the street near Muddy Branch Drive to vote at Fields Road Elementary School.

