Pedestrians critically injured after crash near Gaithersburg polling site

Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car at a polling location Tuesday morning in Montgomery County, Maryland.

The police said the crash happened around 7:20 a.m. as the two were at a crosswalk on School Drive near Fields Road Elementary School in Gaithersburg.

Both of the people, believed to be an older couple, are currently in critical condition. Officials say the driver remained at the scene as police arrived.

The school is a temporary polling location, but schools are closed for Election Day.

During the police investigation, Gaithersburg police asked voters to use an alternate route and enter from Muddy Branch Road. School Drive is back open as of now.