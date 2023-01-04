Montgomery Co. offering free fitness passes for residents

Montgomery County Recreation is offering free yearlong fitness passes for county residents.

With a new year underway, it’s usually a time for people to start their weight loss resolutions while getting over their “gymtimidation.” The department of recreation for Montgomery County, Maryland, has one way to help residents keep up with their goals: free fitness passes.

Starting Monday, Montgomery County residents can register for a free membership pass in person or online for the whole year.

It will give access to fitness rooms, game rooms and open gym activities at 22 of the county’s recreation centers during its scheduled operating hours. However, the pass won’t include access to aquatic centers.

The fitness pass will make it more convenient for residents to work out near their homes and offices, a news release said.

“As we head into the new year and many are renewing their fitness goals, I encourage our County residents to take advantage of these great spaces. Make sure to head to a recreation center near you to check out all they have to offer,” Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said in a statement.

To receive the free pass, residents must show proof of residency, such as a “photo ID with an address or a photo ID with a current utility bill,” Montgomery County Recreation said.

Non-county residents can buy a one-month pass for $20, six months for $80, and one year for $150.