How to get over ‘gymtimidation’ and achieve your fitness resolutions

A Maryland gym owner and fitness instructor shares words of encouragement and tips to follow through on fitness-related New Year's resolutions.

It’s a new year, a time many start to get their fitness goals back on track, and a Maryland gym owner has some tips to help.

But following through on New Year’s resolutions is often easier said than done, and going to a new gym can be intimidating and overwhelming, especially when it comes to using free weights, such as dumbbells and barbells, or choosing an available machine.

“Gymtimidation” is a term that describes the intimidation one might feel upon entering a “typical” gym setting, Salon reported.

Peri Evanoff, personal trainer and owner of Legendary Fitness in Kensington, Maryland, said it’s important to choose a welcoming, clean studio that offers a free training session, so you can learn how to properly use the equipment.

Once you pick a gym, Evanoff said to make sure you do workouts that you actually enjoy.

“Find a way you love to move. Finding a way that you love to move will encourage you to move more, and then you’ll find other ways that you want to move,” Evanoff said.

She said it doesn’t matter if it’s walking, lifting weights or yoga, find something that makes you feel energized and keeps you coming back for more.

Evanoff adds that fitness is much more than consistently exercising.

“Find the foods that nourish your body, that make you feel energized and don’t make you sleepy. Make sure you stay hydrated. And get quality sleep,” Evanoff said.

And for runners and walkers looking for winter routines, Evanoff said the cold weather could be a good opportunity to discover an indoor workout that appeals to you, such as swimming or lifting weights.