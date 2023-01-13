Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged

A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant, according to Montgomery County police.

Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.

Simpson is charged with first degree assault and firearm related charges. He is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, according to police.

A little bit before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive to a report of shots fired.

The detectives’ preliminary investigation determined two men were shooting at each other, police said, striking a nearby CAVA restaurant and the back window of a driver’s Toyota Prius, on Fenton Street.

Montgomery County police released surveillance footage of the shooting in downtown Silver Spring.

No injuries were reported and detectives believe that this shooting was contained between the two men.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the other suspect involved in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the case should call 240-773-6870 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).