Montgomery Co. police search for suspects in shooting that left car, restaurant damaged

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com

October 24, 2022, 7:16 PM

A bullet hole in a CAVA window in Silver Spring, Maryland, on Oct. 24, 2022. (Courtesy NBC Washington/Paul Wagner)

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are searching for suspects in a downtown Silver Spring shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant Monday morning.

The incident occurred just after 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive, police said. No injuries were reported.

Two men were shooting at each other, police said, striking a nearby business and car driving on Fenton Street in the process.

Officials said the incident appears to be contained to the two men involved.

WTOP news partner NBC Washington reported a bullet cracked a window at a nearby CAVA restaurant, and a driver of a Toyota Prius had a bullet come through her back window.

Witness Andrew Jenkins told NBC Washington he was in Chick-fil-A at the time of the shooting.

“I heard ba, ba, ba, ba, boom! Looked over, seen people running, you know, running for cover,” Jenkins said. “They looked panicked. They was scared for their life.”

A different witness told NBC Washington that he noticed a man “firing a gun wildly.”

Montgomery County police also released surveillance video of the incident. Watch the video below.

A map of where the incident occurred is below.

Anyone with information is urged to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Watch NBC Washington’s coverage below.

Scott Gelman

