End of an era: Lakeforest Mall closing after 45 years

The Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is closing its doors at the end of March, 45 years after first opening its doors.

The announcement was made at a meeting Tuesday of the City of Gaithersburg mayor and city council.

“It’s the end of an old era,” said Kevin Rogers, the executive vice president of WRS Inc., the company that owns the mall. “I’ve read articles until I’m blue in the face about memories of the Lakeforest Mall — ice skating, first dates, outfits bought for prom, you name it over the years. Unfortunately that time has kind of passed us by and it presents us with this awesome opportunity to create something new.”

The company plans to demolish the mall and redevelop it, but it is not clear when that will happen.

Members of the company and city leaders discussed potential redevelopment of the mall at the meeting including a rezoning request from WRS Inc. and a sketch plan.

A proposal for the mall includes 1.2 million square feet of employment, commercial and retail space, 1,600 dwelling units, green space, a new transit center and outdoor entertainment district.

Residents shared their thoughts on what they would like to see in the redevelopment at the meeting.

“We would like to see more access to affordable housing, a recreation center and a safe access to the new development by pedestrians,” said Adama Housana Moussa, the co-chair of the Safe Places tenants association at Cider Mill Apartments, which is located across the street from the mall.

Moussa said residents of the apartment complex are concerned that after the mall closes, the vacant property could attract crime and she called for “strong security” around the mall site.

Eighth-grade student Sarah Insa Sadio said that she wants the development to include space for her and her peers.

“I would really want to see youth space, like a community center, in the new building,” she said.

Rogers said that the Macy’s would close at the end of March and added that the mall has just a few tenants remaining now.

Lakeforest Mall first opened in 1978.

The mall has experienced a wave of crime in recent years including a deadly stabbing last February and a deadly shooting in November 2021.