A person was shot and killed outside of Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Montgomery County police said it happened in the mall’s parking lot around 5:30 p.m.

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead after life-saving measures by first responders failed.

Police said there are no suspects in custody, and an investigation into the shooting is underway.

