Man stabbed to death at Gaithersburg mall

A man who worked at a mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was stabbed to death Monday, Montgomery County police said.

Gaithersburg police got a call around 11 a.m. about a stabbing at Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. Officers found the man with multiple stab wounds near the mall’s food court, they said. He died later at a hospital.

The victim was 23 years old, but police have not identified him yet.

For now, police believe it was an isolated act and not a random incident.

