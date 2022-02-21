Man stabbed to death at Gaithersburg mall

A man who worked at a mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, was stabbed to death Monday, Montgomery County police said.
Gaithersburg police got a call around 11 a.m. about a stabbing at Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Ave. Officers found the man with multiple stab wounds near the mall’s food court, they said. He died later at a hospital.
The victim was 23 years old, but police have not identified him yet.
For now, police believe it was an isolated act and not a random incident.
Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.