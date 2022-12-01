Free fitness room passes offered to Montgomery Co. residents

The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.

Montgomery County, Maryland, residents looking for motivation to commit to fitness in the new year might find it in the free pass being offered in 2023.

The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.

They will not be used for access to aquatic centers or to take part in classes.

To get the free passes, proof of residency will be needed: a valid photo ID with an address or a photo ID with a current utility bill would be accepted.

People who live outside of Montgomery County can get passes, but they would have to pay. A one-month pass costs $20, six months cost $80, and for year-round access to the recreation centers, the cost would be $150.

For more information, visit the Montgomery County Recreation website. For information on aquatic center passes, visit the Aquatic passes webpage.