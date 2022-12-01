Holidays: Racing Presidents make ‘Nutcracker’ appearance | Toymakers aim products at grown-ups | 4 festive cocktails | Plan if taking dog on holiday trip | Foods toxic to pets
Free fitness room passes offered to Montgomery Co. residents

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

December 1, 2022, 8:24 PM

Montgomery County, Maryland, residents looking for motivation to commit to fitness in the new year might find it in the free pass being offered in 2023.

The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.

They will not be used for access to aquatic centers or to take part in classes.

To get the free passes, proof of residency will be needed: a valid photo ID with an address or a photo ID with a current utility bill would be accepted.

People who live outside of Montgomery County can get passes, but they would have to pay. A one-month pass costs $20, six months cost $80, and for year-round access to the recreation centers, the cost would be $150.

For more information, visit the Montgomery County Recreation website. For information on aquatic center passes, visit the Aquatic passes webpage.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

